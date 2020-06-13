Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For students planning to apply to Johns Hopkins next year, you won’t need to take entry exams like the SAT or ACT.
This is a one year only policy change for students applying for the Fall of 2021.
The University said this acknowledges the effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on testing availability and access, as well as changes to grading and remote learning at high schools nationwide.
Those who feel they have good test scores can still submit them, but they will not be required.