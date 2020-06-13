Comments
SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — Even as restaurants see some relief, many are still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Milton Inn has announced its permanently closing.
The Baltimore County landmark has been open for more than 70 years along York Road in Sparks.
In a letter to customers, the owner said the coronavirus pandemic was something they just couldn’t overcome.
The financial losses were just overwhelming.
