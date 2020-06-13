CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 17th Consecutive Day, Over 61.3K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Milton Inn, Talkers

SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — Even as restaurants see some relief, many are still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milton Inn has announced its permanently closing.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Baltimore County landmark has been open for more than 70 years along York Road in Sparks.

In a letter to customers, the owner said the coronavirus pandemic was something they just couldn’t overcome.

The financial losses were just overwhelming.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply