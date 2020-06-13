Comments
MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Family, friends and community members in Monkton, Maryland, spent their Saturday celebrating a veteran’s 99th birthday!
Along with Happy Birthday, service members performed the National Anthem for Orville Hughes, a veteran who will turn 99 on Monday.
Family members, friends and the community showed up; of course, while practicing social distancing.
Hughes said his birthday celebration was a wonderful surprise.
Hughes served our country for 27 years. He was a prisoner of war in World War II and is a Purple Heart recipient.