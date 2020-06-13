CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 17th Consecutive Day, Over 61.3K Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Monkton, news, Orville Hughes, Purple Heart, Talkers, World War II

MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Family, friends and community members in Monkton, Maryland, spent their Saturday celebrating a veteran’s 99th birthday!

Along with Happy Birthday, service members performed the National Anthem for Orville Hughes, a veteran who will turn 99 on Monday.

Family members, friends and the community showed up; of course, while practicing social distancing.

Hughes said his birthday celebration was a wonderful surprise.

Hughes served our country for 27 years. He was a prisoner of war in World War II and is a Purple Heart recipient.

Comments

Leave a Reply