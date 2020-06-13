Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Former Baltimore City Mayor Sheila Dixon officially ends her campaign while congratulating Brandon Scott on winning the democratic nomination.
Dixon posted a message on social media on Saturday morning saying, “We are all in this together. With the current Pandemic, protests and a Presidential general election on the horizon, now is not the time for frivolous divisions, but for unity.”
She took over as the mayor of Baltimore in January of 2007 when Martin O’Malley was sworn in as governor. She served out the remaining term before being elected the first female mayor and Baltimore’s third black mayor in November of 2007.
Dixon resigned as mayor in February of 2010 after she was found guilty on one misdemeanor count of fraudulent misappropriation in connection with an incident where she allegedly took gift cards intended for the poor.
