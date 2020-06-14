Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night, Baltimore police said Sunday.
Eastern District officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asquith Street at 11:21 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting, where they found two male victims suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Eastern District Shooting Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.