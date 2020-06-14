COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death, who died nearly three weeks ago in the custody of Minneapolis police. An officer was seen kneeling on his neck before he became unconscious.
Since then, people have been protesting for police reform and justice for the Black community.
Tonya Jackson grew up in Cockeysville and organized a peaceful protest Sunday at County Home Park near the library.
People held signs and took a knee.
Jackson said her husband is Black and they have two children together, and she is tired of the violence.
“It could be my husband, it could be my son, you know they walk out the door every day and you pray that they come back. They’re tired of it,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to see my son be a hashtag, I don’t want my husband to be a hashtag, you know the next mom doesn’t want to see their child be a hashtag we’re tired of our kids being hashtags. It needs to stop.”
The Minneapolis Police Department identified the officer as Derek Chauvin, he now faces a second-degree murder charge.