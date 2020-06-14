FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A driver is seriously injured after their car ran off the road and hit a tree in Frederick early Sunday morning.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Fire and Rescue Services responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the 7400 block of Dance Hall Road at around 8:27 a.m.
A 2011 Hyundai Accent owned by David Nelson Rice, of Middletown, was driving down the road when it crossed the double yellow centerline, ran off the road and struck a tree head-on.
The driver was seriously injured and was taken to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact DFC Reggio at 301-600-1046.