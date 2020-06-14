BREAKINGBPD Officer Wounded In Shooting While Breaking Up Parking Lot Party
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, hospitalizations, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations decreased for the 18th day in a row, according to new numbers released by Maryland’s Department of Health.

Maryland reported 61,701 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, June 14 with 751 patients hospitalized. The state reported 2,811 people have died from the virus.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.72%.

The state says it has conducted 492,305 COVID-19 tests of which 353,608 people tested negative.

Of the 10,165 ever hospitalized, 4,541 have been released from isolation. There are currently 313 people in the ICU.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,607 (185) 9*
Baltimore City 6,689 (292) 9*
Baltimore County 7,151 (401) 21*
Calvert 375 (20) 1*
Caroline 283 (2)
Carroll 989 (102) 3*
Cecil 443 (29) 1*
Charles 1,269 (81) 2*
Dorchester 162 (4)
Frederick 2,273 (107) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,009 (55) 3*
Howard 2,335 (69) 5*
Kent 193 (22) 1*
Montgomery 13,607 (651) 39*
Prince George’s 17,326 (612) 25*
Queen Anne’s 180 (12)
St. Mary’s 580 (39)
Somerset 79 (3)
Talbot 107 (4)
Washington 571 (22)
Wicomico 1,020 (35)
Worcester 256 (16) 1*
Data not available (31) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,739
10-19 2,993 (1)
20-29 8,785 (14) 1*
30-39 11,502 (36) 5*
40-49 11,052 (87) 3*
50-59 9,797 (207) 11*
60-69 7,075 (459) 13*
70-79 4,510 (684) 19*
80+ 4,248 (1,293) 75*
Data not available (30) 1*
Female 32,082 (1,375) 70*
Male 29,619 (1,436) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,692 (1,154) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,200 (107) 6*
White (NH) 12,022 (1,192) 68*
Hispanic 16,738 (295) 7*
Other (NH) 3,140 (31)
Data not available 10,909 (32) 1*

 

