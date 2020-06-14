BREAKINGBPD Officer Wounded In Shooting While Breaking Up Parking Lot Party
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on West Fayette Street in Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 100 block of West Fayette Street to investigate a reported shooting.

They found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411. People who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

