BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel on West Fayette Street in Baltimore early Sunday morning.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 100 block of West Fayette Street to investigate a reported shooting.
They found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411. People who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.