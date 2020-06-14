Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in south Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.
Patrol officers were called to the 2000 block of Ramsay Street to investigate a reported shooting at around 1:40 p.m., where a 36-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.