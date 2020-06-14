Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot Sunday night in Baltimore.
Northeast District patrol officers were called to an area hospital at around 9:22 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.
When they arrived at the hospital, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was shot in the 5700 block of Beechdale Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.