OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 50 firefighters responded to a home in Owings Mills where a fire broke out early Sunday.
Baltimore County fire crews arrived at the home on Deer Stream Court around 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
50+ firefighters responded to a dwelling fire in #owingsmills at 1:30 Sunday morning. Crews arrived to a fully involved dwelling fire on Deer Stream Ct. Fortunately there were no injuries and #redcross assisted the displaced residents. Cause of the fire is under investigation. TF pic.twitter.com/DK5H9oaA3W
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 14, 2020