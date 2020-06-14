BREAKINGBPD Officer Wounded In Shooting While Breaking Up Parking Lot Party
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 50 firefighters responded to a home in Owings Mills where a fire broke out early Sunday.

Baltimore County fire crews arrived at the home on Deer Stream Court around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

