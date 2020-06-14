BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being postponed for over two months The Baltimore Farmers Market & Bazaar is now open for their 43rd season.

It was originally scheduled to open on April 5, COVID-19 had other plans. But now, a Sunday tradition is back.

“I feel pretty good, I’m happy to get back down here,” said Charles Stoecker, with Stoecker Farms.

“I feel good, this is our 27th year here so it’s a tradition we’ve been a part of for a long time,” said Barbie Maniscalco, with Uptown Bakers.

With only 50 vendors, it’s much smaller than years past, done intentionally to allow them to spread out. At first, the market will only feature produces, plants and pre-packaged food.

“On a typical weekend we can see thousands of people come down to the market, so by making it just a food resource we can make it so that folks can come quickly and then get out of here so that other people can come in as well,” said Santiago Norcera, marketing and communications with BOPA.

They hope to welcome back all vendors in the near future. Some other changes include limiting the number of people inside the market, one direction shopping and facemask. Vendors are also asked to bag the food for customers.

“This is our Phase 1 of opening the market, we’re going to see how it goes and hopefully be able to adapt as the weeks go on,” Norcera said.

Despite the changes, shoppers are happy the market is now open.

“I think it’s cool, because we’re able to still come out and enjoy ourselves and get some fresh items. Fresh fruit, vegetables, things of that nature,” said Amber Stackhouse, shopper.

“I think it’s great, it’s nice to come back to some sort of normalcy and they’re really doing it in a great and safe way,” said Gabriella Polsinelli, shopper.

The market is held every Sunday through December.