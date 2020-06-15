ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the 19th consecutive day, coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland have decreased, but the number of cases just surpassed 62,000.
The Maryland Department of Health reports that Maryland has had 62,032 positive COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations decreased slightly from 751 to 745.
The statewide positivity rate is also down to 6.55%
Although hospitalizations are down, more people died from the virus over the weekend, the state reporting 2,817 coronavirus-related deaths.
Of the 10,222 ever hospitalized, 4,567 people were released from isolation. There are 292 currently in the ICU. It’s the first time in 10 weeks that number is below 300.
Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 745, and ICU beds have dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6. Confirmed deaths over the last seven days have dropped by more than 25% compared to the previous seven days.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 15, 2020
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 62,032 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now 6.55%.
Maryland has 2,817 deaths, 359,076 negative tests and 4,567 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/c6Arb6MKxA
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) June 15, 2020
The state also reported more than a half of a million people have been tested in the state — 500,791 to be exact and 359,076 have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,623
|(185)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,747
|(293)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,199
|(403)
|21*
|Calvert
|376
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|283
|(2)
|Carroll
|992
|(102)
|3*
|Cecil
|445
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,272
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|165
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,298
|(107)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,019
|(55)
|3*
|Howard
|2,350
|(70)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,657
|(655)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|17,400
|(615)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|183
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|582
|(40)
|Somerset
|80
|(3)
|Talbot
|107
|(4)
|Washington
|579
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,027
|(35)
|Worcester
|258
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,759
|10-19
|3,018
|(1)
|20-29
|8,856
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,577
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,111
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,841
|(209)
|11*
|60-69
|7,094
|(460)
|13*
|70-79
|4,521
|(693)
|18*
|80+
|4,255
|(1,295)
|75*
|Data not available
|(23)
|4*
|Female
|32,241
|(1,381)
|71*
|Male
|29,791
|(1,436)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,767
|(1,157)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,205
|(109)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,069
|(1,196)
|68*
|Hispanic
|16,834
|(297)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,149
|(30)
|Data not available
|11,008
|(28)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.