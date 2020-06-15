BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections officially signed canvass papers on Monday, making the primary election in the city official.

“Thanks to all the hard election workers and staff who helped us canvass the results,” the board said in a statement on Twitter.

In total, 157,589 Baltimore residents turned out to vote.

RELATED STORIES:

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott claimed victory in the city’s mayoral Democratic primary last week, after a week of ballot counting.

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon had maintained a lead for a few days until the end of the returns starting coming back, leaving her trailing behind Scott.

At 36, Scott was the youngest of the mayoral Democratic front-runners and would become the youngest person elected mayor in the city in decades if he wins in the fall.

On the Republican side, nonprofit executive Shannon Wright emerged victorious. The two will face off in November for the office.

In the race for comptroller, three-term councilman Bill Henry took the seat from incumbent Joan Pratt.

Thank you, Baltimore. I won’t let you down. — Bill Henry (@BillforBmore) June 9, 2020

Shannon Sneed, conceded in the race for city council president to Nick Mosby after he had taken a heavy lead. He will take on Republican challenger Jovani Patterson in the fall.