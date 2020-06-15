Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council budget committee approved to make cuts to certain Baltimore Police Department units on Monday in a virtual meeting.
A motion to defund the marine unit passed and an amendment was approved to disband the mounted and marine police units in the city.
The committee went through each of seven Baltimore police overtime cuts.
They sent the budget on to the rest of the City Council for a vote on Monday.
This story will be updated.
