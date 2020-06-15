BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council budget committee on Monday approved budget cuts for certain Baltimore Police Department units amid a nationwide call for cities to reduce police spending.
At a virtual meeting Monday, a motion to defund the marine unit passed and the committee approved an amendment to disband the mounted and marine police units. They also voted to cut police overtime bu more than $3 million.
In total, council members voted to cut around $22 million from the police department’s $550 million budget.
City Council President Brandon Scott, who is also the Democratic nominee for mayor, said he believes Baltimore must reallocate its budget away from dependence on the police department and instead reinvest that money in agencies that focus on developing young people and communities.
He added the city can also reduce police spending while still adhering to the federal consent decree.
“These cuts are again what I’m going to say are responsible cuts to the police department budget that show that this council and the folks moving forward … are serious about changing the way we reallocate our funds,” he said.
While the city council can make cuts to the budget, only the mayor can reallocate funding to other sources.
The budget committee will present their plan to the full city council Monday evening. A special Board of Estimates meeting is also scheduled for Monday.
Sit back and watch the crime skyrocket baltimore. Congratulations.
lol…….defund the police…..let’s see how this works out for the people of Baltimore, this is why I m so glad I moved away from that dysfunction which is only getting worse. I guess when one of them stupid “hipsters” falls in the harbor drunk and drowns they will have to call the garbage wheel boat to scoop um out. lol…lol ….these people are truly nuts.
good luck with that why I carry