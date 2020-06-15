BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As people continue to protest across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd, health officials want demonstrators to remember to do so safely.

“We’re seeing everybody come together in these protests, so that increases the opportunity for transmission among various communities,” said Sherita Golden with Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The large gatherings bring concerns for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, a majority of the state is moving further into reopening Maryland.

‘The reality is that we are still in a pandemic, we are still in a global pandemic where we don’t have a vaccine and we don’t have an effective treatment,” Golden said.

Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine Sherita Golden said if you plan to join a protest- make sure you do so safely.

And you can start by wearing a mask.

“Remember, the louder we talk, the more we shout, the further the particles can travel,” Golden said.

It’s also important to wear them appropriately and correctly.

“I’ve seen a lot of this, or a lot of the masks down here, you really got to cover your nose and mouth completely,” Golden. “People think ok, if I have a mask on, that means I can get closer to you, and that’s not true, it’s a combination,”

While social distancing during a protest can be difficult, it’s important to still take extra precautionary measures such as bringing hand sanitizer and having your phone covered in plastic to avoid spreading germs.

Then, after you’ve attended a protest, be mindful of who you are exposing yourself to.

“If you have older family members, people with chronic conditions who wouldn’t do as well with COVID, I would avoid being in contact with those individuals for 14 days just to make sure,” Golden said.

And if you have attended any protests recently, experts recommend getting tested for COVID-19 immediately to be safe.

