CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a home in Queen Anne’s County early Sunday morning caused $170,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.
A passerby reported the fire at the home in the 200 block of Thomas White Boulevard in Chester just before 2:45 a.m. Forty firefighters were able to control the blaze within 40 minutes.
The fire caused $120,000 in damage to the home and $50,000 to its contents, fire officials said.
Investigators believe the fire started inside the home’s attached garage but have not yet determined a cause.
No injuries were reported.