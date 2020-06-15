CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 19th Consecutive Day As Cases Surpass 62K
CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a home in Queen Anne’s County early Sunday morning caused $170,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.

A passerby reported the fire at the home in the 200 block of Thomas White Boulevard in Chester just before 2:45 a.m. Forty firefighters were able to control the blaze within 40 minutes.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire caused $120,000 in damage to the home and $50,000 to its contents, fire officials said.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the home’s attached garage but have not yet determined a cause.

No injuries were reported.

