HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — If you’re looking for some summer fun, Hersheypark is getting ready to reopen.
The park is scheduled to reopen on July 3, with July 1 and July 2 set aside for season pass holders.
When it reopens, the park will also open its newest roller coaster — Candymonium — which its website describes as “the tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster at Hersheypark.”
Visitors will need to make reservations online to visit the park. They will also be asked to have their temperatures checked, wear masks and practice social distancing.
To learn more, visit the park’s website.
