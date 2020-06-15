BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WJZ) — A number of packages of raw macadamia nuts are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
In a recall notice posted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Bloomington, Illinois-based NOW Health Group said it was recalling NOW Real Food Raw Macadamia Nuts with the product code 7119 and lot number 3141055 because the products could be contaminated with salmonella.
Salmonella can cause serious or even fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly.
The company did not specify how many packages were involved but said they were sold online and in stores nationwide.
Anyone who purchased the nuts should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
No illnesses have been reported.