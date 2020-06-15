CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 19th Consecutive Day As Cases Surpass 62K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State House Trust has voted to remove a Confederate-sympathizing plaque from the first floor of the statehouse.

The vote was unanimous, part of a nationwide movement to take down monuments that honor the country’s racist past.

On Twitter, House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first Black person elected to the position, called the vote “a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality.”

“We have made great strides to reflect the importance of African-Americans in our State’s history over the past year with the addition of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass statues, which more accurately reflect this time period,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

