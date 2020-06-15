Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Foam containers and cups will be around a little longer in Maryland.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline to ban the foam from schools and restaurants in the state has been extended from July 1 to October 1.
The Maryland Department of the Environment said the delay was necessary to allow businesses, schools and nonprofits to use their back stock of styrofoam.
In April 2019, the state legislature passed a bill that banned foam products. Other counties and Baltimore City had previously enacted similar bans.