BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University students will get a break on tuition for the upcoming school year.
The university announced Monday it would be freezing tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, university President David Wilson said the decision was made “prior to the conclusion of the 2020 spring semester.”
“We are aware of the current landscape and understand that these are difficult times for a number of our students and their families. Due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn, now is not the time to institute any changes that could potentially add to their financial burdens,” Wilson said.
Last week, the university unveiled its plans to allow students to return to campus for the fall semester. Students, faculty and staff members will be required to wear masks or face coverings in all campus buildings, while some classrooms could see layouts change to increase social distancing.
In addition, some classes may be held online.
The University System of Maryland is also considering a tuition freeze across its campuses. The full board is set to take up the issue on Friday.
