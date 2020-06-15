BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three people who allegedly robbed a pizza delivery person at gunpoint late Sunday night in Anne Arundel County.
Officers responded to a robbery in the 5500 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn at around 10:20 p.m.
The victim was delivering pizza on a bicycle when he was approached by two unknown male suspects, who pushed the victim off of the bike, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled in a grey sedan driven by a third person.
Police said the firs two suspects are described as white males while the other’s description is unknown.
Northern District Detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.