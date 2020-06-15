BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prayers and donations are flooding in for Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba and his mom Sonsy as they got word his cancer has spread.
On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens posted asking for people to pray for Mo.
Mo, a blind 13-year-old who recently graduated from eight grade, announced he was battling cancer for the fourth time last year. He’s known for being an Orioles and Ravens superfan.
Mo became the first person to ever announce an NFL draft pick using a braille card.
His mom Sonsy posted a thank you on Facebook Sunday:
“Life threw us another curve ball but like every other time we will take things day by day and keep on rocking. It’s hard to make it through the days sometimes but with this abundance of support reminds us that we aren’t fighting alone. Mo and I love each and every one of you,” she said.