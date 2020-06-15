Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football season may still be a few months away, but Ravens fans have something to get excited about on Tuesday.
Video game company Electronic Arts will unveil a trailer for the latest entry in the Madden franchise at 10 a.m. The cover of Madden 21 will feature MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
EA and Jackson tweeted a sneak peek of the trailer on Monday ahead of its official debut.
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) June 15, 2020
In the video, the 23-year-old is asked to describe how he plays. His answer: “you gotta see it to believe it.”
EA announced Jackson would be the cover athlete back in April.