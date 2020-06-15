CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 19th Consecutive Day As Cases Surpass 62K
By Vic Carter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Royal Farms and the Living Classroom Foundation teamed up to feed more than 300 people on Monday.

The groups handed out bags filled with food outside Living Classrooms’ Power House on South Caroline Street. In total, they gave out a couple thousand pounds of food.

Since March, the community center has been giving out 350 meals daily to people in southeast Baltimore.

For the past eight years, Royal Farms has helped raise more than $700,000 for Living Classrooms during its annual charity golf tournament.

Vic Carter

