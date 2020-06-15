Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a 30-year-old man’s murder near the Perkins Homes earlier this month.
Gerald Jones was fatally shot inside his car in the 200 block of South Caroline Street around 2:50 a.m. on June 8. He died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.
Police on Monday released photos of two men they need help identifying in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
