BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a 30-year-old man’s murder near the Perkins Homes earlier this month.

Gerald Jones was fatally shot inside his car in the 200 block of South Caroline Street around 2:50 a.m. on June 8. He died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Police on Monday released photos of two men they need help identifying in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Credit: Baltimore Police

