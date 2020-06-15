EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Three men were arrested in an armed robbery at a hotel in Edgewood Friday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Davonn Melvin Parson, 20, of Edgewood, Lance Hugh Michael Walker, Jr., 21, of Joppa, and Damon Derrick Hilton, 19, of Edgewood, were all arrested Friday.
Parson faces multiple charges, including felony armed robbery and felony first-degree assault, online court records show. Walker faces five charges, including felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
The robbery happened around 1:52 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road in Edgewood. The sheriff’s office said five adults and a minor reported being robbed at gunpoint in a room.
The alleged robbers knocked on the room’s door and chatted with the victims before showing a gun and demanding their belongings, officials said.
The trio fled with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as credit cards and other items.
Police later found the suspects in a residential area about three miles from the hotel.
Walker was released on his own recognizance; Parson and Hilton were held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.
