DARLINGTON, MD. (WJZ) — The Susquehannock Wildlife Society rescued and released a venomous Copperhead snake back into a wild area after it got caught in some erosion control netting last Friday in Harford County.

The society got a call about a “Copperhead” entangled in erosion control netting in the middle of a Harford County neighborhood on Friday.

They were skeptical at first, but then through photos saw the “iconic ‘Hershey Kiss’ shaped side markings,” and sure enough, it was an Eastern Copperhead.

They met a community member who found the snake who was on a busy road and only feet from a jogging trail.

The society said that usually these types of snakes are killed on sight, but its natural camouflage helped it remain undetected from harm.

To keep themselves and the snake safe just in case the snake should strike, the team used a plastic tube designed for venomous snake research and handling to allow the snake to slowly enter the tube on its own.

They then quickly cut out the netting wrapped around its body and released it, safe and uninjured, into a secure container to get it closer to a more wild area.

The society reminds people that landscape netting, pond netting for herons, and deer exclusion fencing for small holes can have unintentional impacts on wildlife and should be removed.

“You don’t have to like snakes but we ask that you don’t kill them, even venomous ones, and help protect them from being harmed,” they said.