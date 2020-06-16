SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested and charged for an alleged robbery that happened earlier in June, Anne Arundel County Police say.
Officers responded for a robbery in the area of Ridgemere Crossing and Lindenwood Drive in Laurel on June 2 at around 7 p.m. A man said he was approached by two suspects, and one of them pulled out a knife and demanded property from him.
He complied and the two suspects fled, police said.
Officers arrested the first suspect, Heather Lynn Harding shortly after the incident happened, and the second suspect on June 15.
Harding, 26, of Pasadena, is charged with first and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft less than $100 and five counts of conspiracy.
Judonald Leo Haynes, 39, of Lanham, is charged with first and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, and theft less than $100.