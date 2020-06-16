Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a crash in west Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 900 block of West Fayette Street shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling on a dirt bike in the 900 block of West Fayette Street when he was struck by a 2006 Infinity. The driver of the Infinity then bailed out of that vehicle and fled the location on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western District at 410-396-2477.