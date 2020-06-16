Comments
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — When you think of a dog park, you typically think of an open area where dogs can run free.
But what about a place where your dog can be off the leash and you can also sit, have a cup of coffee, grab a bite to eat or enjoy a craft beer?
That’s the idea behind a new, membership dog park that’s getting ready to open in North Bethesda!
For $265 a year, or $39 a month, dogs can come play or just relax. Plus, the startup also has its own line of pet retail and treats that are made right here in Baltimore.
This location is expected to open in September, but Bark Social already has plans to expand to the Baltimore area.