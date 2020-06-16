ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland coronavirus hospitalizations declined for the 20th consecutive day, according to numbers released by the Maryland Health Department, however 34 more Marylanders have died due to the virus.

According to new numbers released by the state Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations went from 745 on Monday to 742 and although it’s technically a decline, the numbers have remained largely flat since Sunday when hospitalizations were at 751.

The number of patients in ICU beds also continues to drop from 292 to 284, but the number of deaths increased from 2,817 on Monday to 2,851 on Tuesday.

The number of cases continues to increase with more than 300 new cases reported since Monday making the total number of cases: 62,409.

The state’s positivity dropped as well to 6.20%.

A total of 511,288 coronavirus tests have been administered around the state since the start of the pandemic and 366,816 have tested negative.

The state reports of the 10,262 ever hospitalized, 4,579 have been released from isolation.

Here’s the breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 188 (17) Anne Arundel 4,751 (185) 9* Baltimore City 6,782 (296) 8* Baltimore County 7,248 (406) 21* Calvert 380 (20) 1* Caroline 284 (2) Carroll 987 (102) 3* Cecil 450 (29) 1* Charles 1,277 (81) 2* Dorchester 166 (4) Frederick 2,308 (108) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,023 (56) 3* Howard 2,327 (71) 5* Kent 193 (23) 1* Montgomery 13,709 (658) 40* Prince George’s 17,499 (619) 25* Queen Anne’s 183 (13) St. Mary’s 585 (40) Somerset 82 (3) Talbot 109 (4) Washington 579 (22) Wicomico 1,031 (35) Worcester 258 (16) 1* Data not available (41) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,773 10-19 3,036 (1) 20-29 8,930 (14) 1* 30-39 11,655 (35) 5* 40-49 11,183 (86) 3* 50-59 9,894 (211) 12* 60-69 7,125 (463) 13* 70-79 4,546 (695) 18* 80+ 4,267 (1,306) 75* Data not available (40) 4* Female 32,415 (1,393) 71* Male 29,994 (1,458) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,867 (1,162) 45* Asian (NH) 1,214 (109) 6* White (NH) 12,139 (1,202) 68* Hispanic 16,921 (301) 8* Other (NH) 3,155 (31) Data not available 11,113 (46) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.