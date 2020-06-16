BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The virtual community for COVID-19 survivors is growing in Maryland because of an online resource called COVIDConnect.

Thousands of people have beaten the coronavirus, or are on the road to recovery right now, and the Maryland Department of Health is trying to help them get connected to share stories and provide resources.

Donna Gugel is the Director of Prevention and Health Promotion Administration for the Maryland Department of Health.

“It’s a community so they know they’re not alone; other people are supporting them and helping them get through it,” Gugel said.

The site was launched in April and had 800 members. Now, two months later, the following has grown to 17,000.

Gugel said many people have questions about where their recovery might take them.

“It’s a new virus, so people are really concerned and people have ideas about what coronavirus is or what is going to happen to them after they recover from coronavirus. We’re giving them the real answers,” Gugel said.

COVIDConnect is a safe network for those recovering, said Gugle, who explained how users identities are protected and only certain people can join.

The site hosts interactive webinars, provides mental health and physical health assistance resources and helps those recovering share their story.

One user is the father of the first baby in Maryland to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He had it, and his child had it, and it’s just heartbreaking. But they survived,” Gugel said.

Gugel also said though many of the followers have their own battles to overcome, they are trying to help others.

“A lot of individuals are interested in giving back after they’ve had COVID, so we have resources for those individuals interested in participating in clinical trials or for donating plasma,” she said.

