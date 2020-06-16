CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 20th Consecutive Day, 34 More Marylanders Die From Virus
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Coast Guard set the historic Francis Scott Key buoy on the Patapsco River.

The specially designed Star-Spangled buoy marks the approximate location where Francis Scott Key wrote the country’s national anthem during the bombardment on Fort McHenry in 1814.

The buoy sits between the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Fort McHenry.

It’s set every summer and removed just before the winter.

This is the 40th year.

