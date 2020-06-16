ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks announced Tuesday the reopening of additional outdoor activities and facilities, including games, tournaments and park pavilions.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in a news release:
“As we continue to reopen under the HoCo Rise framework more outdoor activities are available to our residents. Recreation & Parks has done an incredible job preparing to safely offer as many activities as we can. We want residents to enjoy themselves, but also continue to follow health guidelines to wear face coverings and physically distance.”
Games, tournaments and scrimmages are now allowed for sports teams and field permit holders. Although athletes will be back on the fields, only parents/guardians are allowed watch.
Starting Friday, June 19, park pavilion rentals may resume. The pavilion occupation number may not exceed 50 percent of the pavilion’s capacity.
After Wednesday, July 15, weddings may resume at Recreation & Parks facilities at 50 percent capacity with restrictions.
Anyone visiting Howard County Parks are encouraged to wear face coverings and continue practicing physical distancing. A list of all Howard County Recreation & Parks’ closures and openings may be viewed here.
