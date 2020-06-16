BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — 66-year-old John Dumler is glad to be reunited with family after battling COVID-19 for nearly three months.

“It feels great to finally be home,” he said, surrounded by his family.

He was the first person in Baltimore County to contract the virus. He was rushed to Baltimore Washington Medical Center on March 17.

“When he came out that morning, he said, ‘Honey, I can’t breathe.’ That’s when I called 911,” John Dumler’s wife, Sandra Dumler, said.

He then underwent intensive care at the University of Maryland Medical Center for seven weeks.

“I had two cases of respiratory failure, two cases of renal failure and heart arrhythmia. That’s all from the disease,” John Dumler said.

“He was so bad I just cried day and night,” Saundra Dumler said.

He had to relearn how to sit up, stand and walk.

John Dumler said other Marylanders need to continue to be cautious as the pandemic continues.

“Practice social distancing and wash your hands and wear your mask… You don’t want this,” he said.

John Dumler said he is grateful and is looking forward to getting his life back.

“Thank God for helping me get through this,” he said.

His focus now is continuing to get better at home and getting his strength back.

