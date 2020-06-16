BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the Maryland Department of Health will begin operating a new COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore Convention Center starting Wednesday, June 17.

Patients can schedule an appointment at this site by visiting the “Testing” tab on coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The state said appointments are “strongly encouraged” to reduce wait times and limit large crowds.

Walk-in testing is also being offered as long as schedule slots remain available. Testing at the Convention Center site will happen on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. depending on the weather.

“We are strongly encouraging anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, and anyone who has been in any large gathering, or who may have been exposed—especially those who are in or around vulnerable populations—to get tested,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “As more people are returning to the workplace, and as more people are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become more critical than ever.”

The tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients and no doctor’s order is required. Patients who get tested at this site will be able to get their results within two to five days by receiving a text message, phone call, or by accessing a dedicated online patient portal.

“I applaud the state’s efforts to make testing easily accessible to Baltimore City residents,” said Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore City NAACP. “The testing fair at the Baltimore Convention Center this Wednesday will be an important way to come together for free testing in a safe, positive, and accessible environment.”

Patients will enter the testing site at the intersection of Conway Street and Sharp Street and are asked to bring identification. This is a walk-up site, and it is also wheelchair accessible. Individuals requiring accommodations for a disability can request those when scheduling online. This site cannot accommodate in-vehicle tests.

There are more than 150 major testing sites in Maryland, including several other testing sites in Baltimore City. For more information about testing sites in Baltimore City, visit: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/where-get-tested-covid-19-baltimore-city. For a list of additional testing sites throughout Maryland, visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.