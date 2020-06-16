BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s order last week allows for casinos to reopen under new safety guidelines and capacity limits.

Tuesday marks three months since Maryland’s casinos closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games have not been played, and money has not been made. Beginning Friday, though, Maryland Live! Casino at Arundel Mills is reopening in phases.

First, to members by invitation and reservation only.

“If you don’t have a mask, we’ll have one for you,” Rob Norton, President at Maryland Live! Casino, said.

Masks will be required for all guests.

“We have over a million pairs of gloves procured,” Bob Tedesco, of Maryland Live! Casino, said. “These are disposable face masks. We have 100 hand sanitizer stations… no touch.”

Last month, they showed WJZ all the cleaning equipment and procedures they will be using to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are adding layers of security that will benefit all of us,” Norton said.

Maryland Live! Casino has thermal imaging cameras set up at all entrances, screening guests and employees. Anyone measuring over 100.4 degrees will be screened again, then asked to leave.

Two out of every three slot machines will be turned off.

“This is making sure we have appropriate distancing between people who are playing at machines,” Norton said.

Table games will be partitioned with plexiglass, and the number of players will be reduced.

“We know that each great experience starts with a feeling of confidence, and we know this will give that to our players,” Anthony Faranca, of Maryland Live! Casino, said.

Maryland Live! casino will reopen to the public Monday, June 29.

Casinos, per the governor’s order, can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

There is no reopening date for Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, or MGM National Harbor. The other four Maryland casinos will reopen in some form Friday night.

