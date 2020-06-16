BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A parade of cars lined up Tuesday to celebrate Mo Gaba, a Baltimore sports super fan who recently graduated from the eighth grade and will be moving onto high school next year.

“We love you, Mo,” one person in the parade shouted.

“Coming to see you, baby! Congratulations to you,” another person shouted from the parade line.

Mo, who is blind and battling cancer, captured the city’s hearts as a child on sports talk radio.

He threw out a first-pitch at Camden Yards and announced a Ravens draft pick; the first time in NFL history a pick was read on a braille card.

Now, as the 13-year-old graduates eighth grade, his medical scans show his cancer is getting worse. The town responded with a show of support.

Raven offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, also showed their support for Mo during the parade.

“I want him to realize how much he has touched people,” Sonsy Gabba, Mo’s mother, said.

Mo said that this was his best day, and that he was touched that the community came out to support him.