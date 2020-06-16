Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Gaithersburg-based company Novavax announced this week it plans to raise around $200 million to not only fund its coronavirus vaccine work, but also its flu vaccine, NanoFlu.
The new funding is coming from an agreement for Novavax to sell stock to an investment fund affiliated with RA Capital.
Right now, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is only one of 10 worldwide that’s begun human trials.
