OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City police have stepped up their presence on the Boardwalk and around town after several violent incidents were reported so far this beach season.

The Ocean City Police Department says it has increased its law enforcement presence on the Boardwalk and around town by 25 percent in response to the various incidents happening over the last several weeks.

Just over the last weekend between June 11 and June 14, they made 129 arrests, compared to 95 total arrests that same weekend in 2019.

“In recent weeks, Ocean City has seen unprecedented violence and unruly behavior in our town,” said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We are moving in the right direction. We have significantly increased our presence and made nearly 130 arrests over the weekend. These individuals will be charged for the serious crimes that they have committed. I want to assure our residents and visitors of the capabilities and commitment of the OCPD. We will remain vigilant and proactive in continuing to protect our town.”

Videos show several incidents along the beach town’s boardwalk over the weekend. One video shows a brawl on the boardwalk where a man can be seen beating another man with what looks like a metal pole. Police are seen on camera trying to stop the incident.

[WARNING: We are linking out to some of the videos due to explicit language and violence.]

Another video shows police trying to disperse crowds on the boardwalk. People are seen running away after something is thrown into the crowd. Eyewitnesses say it’s a tear gas-like substance, but police have not confirmed what was used.

And in another video, two young men are seen fighting along the boardwalk. Then police are seen chasing them and tackling one suspect and taking another into custody.

The town’s police chief released a message Monday saying they would be increasing patrols in light of these violent incidents.

“The kind of behavior we’ve seen recently will not be tolerated and arrests will be made,” Chief Ross Buzzuro said.