COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Students at the University of Maryland can expect to head back to campus on August 31 as originally planned.
Students and staff will be asked to wear face coverings while on campus, stay six feet away from each other and check their temperature everyday.
Dining halls will open with limited and socially distant seating. All dorm rooms that typically would house three or four students will be converted into doubles and floor lounges will be turned into single or double rooms.
Classes with more than 50 students will be partially taught online.
