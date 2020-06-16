CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 20th Consecutive Day, 34 More Marylanders Die From Virus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2020, election result delays, Issues, Local TV, mail-in ballots, Maryland Primary, Talkers, Voting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are set to discuss the issues with the June 2 primary election and just what happened with the mail-in ballots that caused major delays with the results.

The Ways and Means & Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committees are set to listen to election officials.

A majority of the issues were reported in Baltimore’s District 1 where misprinted ballots created major delays in counting votes, which then in turn created delays for the results.

Officials will look at data about how COVID-19 effected the primary, issues with ballot deliveries and other issues.

On Monday, June 15 the election results were actually validated in Baltimore city.

You can watch it live here or on YouTube

 

Comments
  1. Frank says:
    June 16, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    If we can protest in person, then we can vote in person, if i can go into a walmart and wait in line to buy my good, then we can vote in person, mail in ballots are wrong on so many different levels. no more mail in ballots.

    Reply

Leave a Reply