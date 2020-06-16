Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are set to discuss the issues with the June 2 primary election and just what happened with the mail-in ballots that caused major delays with the results.
The Ways and Means & Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committees are set to listen to election officials.
A majority of the issues were reported in Baltimore’s District 1 where misprinted ballots created major delays in counting votes, which then in turn created delays for the results.
Officials will look at data about how COVID-19 effected the primary, issues with ballot deliveries and other issues.
On Monday, June 15 the election results were actually validated in Baltimore city.
You can watch it live here or on YouTube
If we can protest in person, then we can vote in person, if i can go into a walmart and wait in line to buy my good, then we can vote in person, mail in ballots are wrong on so many different levels. no more mail in ballots.