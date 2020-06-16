HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A water rescue is underway in the Patuxent River after a man reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Howard County Fire & EMS, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, Maryland DNR and state police crews are on scene in the Howard Duckett watershed area (end of Batson Rd off Rt198) between the Tridelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge Reservoir searching for the missing swimmer.
The call came in around 11:20 a.m. after an adult man was in the water, went under and wasn’t seen again, according to officials.
Update – Patuxent River at Howard Duckett Watersed (end of Batson Rd off Rt198) Between Tridelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge Reservoir @WSSCWaterNews – Search continues w/ boats from @mcfrs @HCDFRS & @MDSP Trooper3 helicopter, MoCo PD on scene https://t.co/gr5rWzF7uS pic.twitter.com/jOIV9UyOoA
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2020
The search team is on boats using sonar, scanner and dive teams to search for the man.
A state police helicopter is above surveying.
(Initial dispatch ~1120a) Search continues for missing swimmer (witnessed event) in Patuxent River at Howard Duckett watershed area using aerial surveillance with @MDSP helicopter (Trooper 3), @mcfrs side-scan sonar as well as boat, scanner & dive team resources, if needed pic.twitter.com/9V28D5Z5Xz
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 16, 2020
This is a developing story.