CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down For 20th Consecutive Day, 34 More Marylanders Die From Virus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Howard County Fire, Local TV, Patuxent River, Talkers, Water Rescue

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A water rescue is underway in the Patuxent River after a man reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Howard County Fire & EMS, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, Maryland DNR and state police crews are on scene in the Howard Duckett watershed area (end of Batson Rd off Rt198) between the Tridelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge Reservoir searching for the missing swimmer.

The call came in around 11:20 a.m. after an adult man was in the water, went under and wasn’t seen again, according to officials.

The search team is on boats using sonar, scanner and dive teams to search for the man.

A state police helicopter is above surveying.

This is a developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply