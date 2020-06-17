GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after 4 people were injured in three separate shootings Tuesday night.
Two shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other in Glen Burnie.
Officers were called to the area of Greenbranch Lane and Fruitful Court around 4:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A man told officers he argued with a group of three people and one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the man. The suspects then fled. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Just 10 minutes later, officers were called to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred near the area of Tall Pines Court and Elvaton Road. Two men were shot while riding in a vehicle. They took themselves to the hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening injuries.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating both shootings and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
Then around 9 p.m., officers responded for a shooting in the area of Still Meadows Drive and Parham Court in Severn.
The victim told police they were walking when two men exited a vehicle and shot the victim. The victim ran and the suspects left in a vehicle.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TiipLine 410-222-4700.