LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is opening a new walk-up clinic at the Baltimore Highlands Lansdowne Health Center.
“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over. To stop the spread of this deadly virus, we must continue to make access to free, convenient testing as easy as possible for residents across Baltimore County,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “As we take gradual steps to safely reopen, expanded testing at sites like this one will be critical in protecting the health and safety of our neighbors and loved ones.”
The site will open on June 22 and will operate on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“With the addition of this new walk-up testing clinic in the Lansdowne area, we are now providing testing at five locations across the County,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Multiple testing locations is key in helping identify — and contain — the transmission of this virus.”
Residents can go online to book an appointment online for free COVID-19 testing at any County testing site. New dates are added on Wednesdays each week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.