BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the arm in central Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to an area hospital shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 15 year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the 1900 block of Madison Avenue when he was shot.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

